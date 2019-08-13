Element Capital Management Has Decreased Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $441,094; Valuation Declined; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Value Rose, Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 10,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 56,001 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 66,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 6.24M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 29/03/2018 – RIL, BP INDIA SAID TO PUT CAMBAY OIL & GAS BLOCK FOR SALE: MINT; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – BP IN CONSORTIA WINS TWO BLOCKS IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES RENEWABLES PART OF UPSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM SEGMENTS; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 218,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.69M, up from 900,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 4.96M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 9,369 shares to 17,716 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 104,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 10,328 shares to 106,235 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 78,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,457 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).