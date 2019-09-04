Element Capital Management Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Position By $11.96 Million; Sifco Industries (SIF) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Sifco Industries Inc (SIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 6 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold positions in Sifco Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.29 million shares, down from 1.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sifco Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 72.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 63,255 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 24,336 shares with $4.62M value, down from 87,591 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $121.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $203.88. About 494,878 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO

The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 596 shares traded. SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF) has declined 51.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF); 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. for 207,979 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 242,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 166,119 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.54 million. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It currently has negative earnings. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Western Cap Communications stated it has 1,605 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 27,118 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Delta Cap Lc reported 1.74% stake. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Accredited Invsts invested in 0.07% or 1,867 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bangor Savings Bank invested in 2,682 shares. Moreover, Country Tru Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 722 shares. M&T National Bank owns 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 363,670 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.02M shares. Assetmark owns 8,242 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 234 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Natl Bank holds 0.82% or 4,553 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,637 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Element Capital Management Llc increased Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 33,287 shares to 43,094 valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 3,602 shares and now owns 8,444 shares. Vici Pptys Inc was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $214.60’s average target is 5.26% above currents $203.88 stock price. Amgen Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $221 target. Wells Fargo maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, August 27.