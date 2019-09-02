Element Capital Management Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $1.52 Million; As Fedex Corp. (FDX) Share Price Declined, Holder New South Capital Management Has Raised Holding

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 392,528 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.21 million, up from 383,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 68.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 37,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 17,163 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 55,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 63,174 shares to 85,848 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 21,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,120 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors has 8,553 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 22,053 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc. First Dallas Securities Incorporated accumulated 6,133 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 1.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). C M Bidwell And Limited holds 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 100 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 9,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkwood Llc holds 25,689 shares. 1,888 were reported by Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 7,948 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp reported 306,310 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Girard Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Earnest Ltd has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rothschild Il holds 0.06% or 2,835 shares.