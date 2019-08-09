Element Capital Management Has Cut Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake; Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Had 3 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC had 57 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Investec. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 7. JP Morgan maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 4970 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BNP Paribas on Thursday, April 11. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 4500 target in Friday, August 2 report. See Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 48.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 8,419 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 8,881 shares with $714,000 value, down from 17,300 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $29.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 440,811 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M

Element Capital Management Llc increased Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 5,823 shares to 7,910 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 4,436 shares and now owns 36,961 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiera stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bbva Compass Retail Bank stated it has 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 82,172 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.72% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 18.61M shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 2,807 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 468 shares. First Amer Comml Bank stated it has 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First Merchants reported 5,250 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr owns 0.32% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 6,685 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 239,901 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Chemical Savings Bank invested in 0.05% or 5,325 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $86 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $284.63 million for 25.90 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.45% or GBX 102 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4056. About 3.05 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto declares force majeure on Rusal deals; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SEPARATE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln; 06/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ADDS AUTONOMOUS TRUCK OPS TO FIFTH PILBARA MINE SITE; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals