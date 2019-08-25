Element Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, First American Bank Lowered Position

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 14,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

First American Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 143,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, down from 150,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Generation Co Llc (Prn) by 2.88M shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nbc Universal Media Llc (Prn) by 485,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,300 were reported by Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullinan Associate has 1.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mngmt holds 9,575 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & accumulated 13,200 shares. Roosevelt Group Inc invested in 2.05% or 162,672 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 2.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jones Companies Lllp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kings Point Management, New York-based fund reported 60,721 shares. Terril Brothers has 43,252 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 2.58M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Inc reported 2,977 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser stated it has 52,458 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Brandes Investment Prns Ltd Partnership has 63,520 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why On Deck Capital Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Inv holds 1.34% or 35,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa holds 0.19% or 11,618 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt invested in 2,033 shares. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 84,630 shares or 3.5% of the stock. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & stated it has 0.75% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 3.55% or 163,019 shares. Natixis owns 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 16,242 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.7% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dorsey Wright owns 14,613 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Com Limited has invested 0.78% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0.73% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 41,406 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.68% or 44,562 shares in its portfolio.