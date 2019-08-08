Element Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Open Text (OTEX) as Share Value Rose; As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Rose, Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted Position by $27.77 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 35,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 93,887 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 58,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 37,091 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 92,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.90M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $274.48. About 30,893 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 193,714 shares to 836,949 shares, valued at $78.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,988 shares. Btim holds 0.5% or 121,146 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 1,547 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc stated it has 2,392 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 8 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 834 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 36,679 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,285 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Papp L Roy And Assoc stated it has 4,065 shares. Cambridge Research reported 0.01% stake. Coho Partners owns 484,827 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp owns 901 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 102,837 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,457 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.