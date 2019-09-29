Element Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $11.56 Million as Shares Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $1.08 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 65,618 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1164.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 94,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65 million, up from 7,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Com reported 37,269 shares stake. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 225,274 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 3.18% or 59,175 shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Cap has 1.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miura Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 6.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 300,000 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 6.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,638 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 2.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,215 were accumulated by Md Sass Investors Svcs. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 133,215 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Company reported 55,605 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 21.81 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 166,350 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 17,422 shares to 58,356 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,729 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).