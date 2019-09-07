Element Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW); Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding Increased by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 1009.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 133,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 146,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 3.90M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.70 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15,111 shares to 17,531 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 235,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,691 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

