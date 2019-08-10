Element Capital Management Boosted Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by $3.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Holding Maintained by Davis Capital Partners Llc

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 101,310 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 954.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 57,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 63,635 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 6,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 718,122 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 89,526 shares. Barclays Pcl has 44,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 367,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.83% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Black Creek Invest Mngmt invested in 9.3% or 4.69 million shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc invested in 55,582 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 5,134 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.02% or 865,882 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 693 shares. Sit Associate owns 94,550 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 22,484 shares. 23,254 were reported by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). M&T State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 5,019 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 42,686 shares to 93,630 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,453 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).