Element Capital Management Boosted Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake; Nustar Energy LP (NS)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Element Capital Management Llc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 72.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 10,982 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 26,121 shares with $2.20M value, up from 15,139 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $12.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 989,610 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nustar Energy LP (NS) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 52 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 46 cut down and sold their positions in Nustar Energy LP. The active investment managers in our database now have: 65.63 million shares, up from 65.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nustar Energy LP in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 101,344 shares. American Century Companies has invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 79,276 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited stated it has 0.14% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 104,104 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0% or 89 shares. Btr Cap Inc reported 74,333 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 17,185 shares. 5,300 are held by Korea Inv. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru has invested 0.78% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hightower Advisors Limited Company reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 27,378 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 1.04M shares.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 21,692 shares to 62,888 valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Target Hospitality Corp stake by 379,486 shares and now owns 853,514 shares. Eni S P A (NYSE:E) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 0.87% above currents $91.21 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $10000 target. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs to acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering: Continues To Outperform As A Transformational Cinderella Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. NS’s profit will be $29.55M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 3.23% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. for 11.96 million shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 8.57 million shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Llc has 1.28% invested in the company for 304,848 shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 5.80 million shares.

The stock increased 4.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 1.07M shares traded or 165.32% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has risen 16.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Crude-carrying ship pulls into new Corpus Christi dock – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alerian Index Series September 2019 Index Review – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.