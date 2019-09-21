Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFII)’s Financial Results Comparing With voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)

We are comparing Electronics for Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) and voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics for Imaging Inc. 34 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 voxeljet AG 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Electronics for Imaging Inc. and voxeljet AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Electronics for Imaging Inc. and voxeljet AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics for Imaging Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% voxeljet AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Electronics for Imaging Inc. and voxeljet AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics for Imaging Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 voxeljet AG 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Electronics for Imaging Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 9.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Electronics for Imaging Inc. and voxeljet AG are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.2% respectively. Competitively, voxeljet AG has 18.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electronics for Imaging Inc. -0.05% 0.3% -1.52% 51.21% 5.9% 49.07% voxeljet AG 5.35% 3.68% -3.43% -6.64% -42.4% 15.88%

For the past year Electronics for Imaging Inc. has stronger performance than voxeljet AG

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Electronics for Imaging Inc. beats voxeljet AG.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company's Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. Its printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates. The company's Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. This segment offers business process automation software; Pace, a cloud-based business process automation software; Metrix, a solution for estimating, planning, and integration into prepress and postpress solutions; cloud-based order entry and order management systems, as well as cross-media marketing systems; and Optitex Textile 3D Design Software. Its Fiery segment provides stand-alone color printing digital front ends (DFEs) connected to digital printers, copiers, and other peripheral devices; embedded DFEs and design-licensed solutions used in digital copiers and multi-functional devices; optional software integrated into its DFEs, such as Fiery Central and Graphics Arts Package; Fiery Self Serve, a self-service and payment solution; PrintMe mobile printing application; and stand-alone software-based solutions, such as proofing and scanning solutions. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center. The company serves automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.