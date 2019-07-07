Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Sit Investment Associates Increased Suncor Energy (SU) Stake By $1.30 Million

Analysts expect Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report $-0.14 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 275.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Electronics for Imaging, Inc.’s analysts see -68.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 482,067 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc (SU) stake by 9.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 40,555 shares as Suncor Energy Inc (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 450,075 shares with $14.60 million value, up from 409,520 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc now has $49.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.81 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Electronics for Imaging, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 10,755 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). 155,361 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 30,352 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pure Finance Advisors holds 192,377 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 114,162 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 364,950 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 55,387 shares stake. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 581 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 4.51M shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 25,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Invs owns 94,356 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 13,695 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Among 3 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 5 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Loop Capital. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Cross Research. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EFI and Memjet Establish Partnership for Fast, High-Quality Digital Production – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Amazing at ITMA: Innovation Trendsetting with the Game-Changing, 90-Meter/Minute EFI Reggiani BOLT Single-Pass Digital Printer and Complete Portfolio of Advanced Textile Solutions – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NASDAQ:EFII Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed in Effort to Halt the Takeover of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Electronics For Imaging, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.