Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; Fpr Partners Has Decreased By $35.27 Million Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position

Analysts expect Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report $-0.14 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 275.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Electronics for Imaging, Inc.’s analysts see -68.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 451,049 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging

Fpr Partners Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.76 million shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Fpr Partners Llc holds 27.33 million shares with $546.91M value, down from 29.10M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017

Fpr Partners Llc increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 263,533 shares to 19.86 million valued at $175.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gci Liberty Inc stake by 33,232 shares and now owns 8.78 million shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management And Research reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cutter And Brokerage has 319,308 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Beach Management holds 1.54% or 42,830 shares. Lvw Ltd holds 23,679 shares. Violich Capital invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 295,301 were reported by Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp. The Illinois-based Thomas White Intll has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Security National Trust has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,987 shares. Of Virginia Lc accumulated 235,857 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 51,112 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Lord Abbett reported 1.82M shares. City Holdings holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,417 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.24 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Beacon Gp holds 0.1% or 29,677 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Electronics for Imaging, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 644,069 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 58,988 shares. Sei Investments Com invested 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,151 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,369 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,123 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Limited has invested 1.68% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Smith Graham Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.96% or 323,376 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,508 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) or 839 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Loop Capital. Citigroup maintained Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $44 target.

