Electronics For Imaging (EL) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $876,800 as Stock Value Rose; Macquarie Infrastructure Co (MIC) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lifted Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 17,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 25,069 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 42,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 2.34M shares traded or 62.11% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co (MIC) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 339,290 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 billion, up from 316,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 570,519 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 58,638 shares to 82,063 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:AKR) by 963,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NYSE:PMT).

More notable recent The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Analysts: Few Blemishes In Estee Lauder's Q4 Print – Benzinga" on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "WeWork and Peak IPO – Motley Fool" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl's – Benzinga" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

