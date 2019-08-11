Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Stock Value Declined While Pdt Partners Upped Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Lifted Nike (NKE) Position by $21.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 189.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 252,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 386,359 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54M, up from 133,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 16,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 77,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 61,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Fiery DFE and High-speed LED Inkjet Solutions Drive Customer Digital Print Growth at 20th Annual EFI Connect Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFI Appoints Bill Muir as New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Taking Packaging into the Future: Lamb & Associates Brings Value and Efficiency to High-Graphic Corrugated with EFI Nozomi Single-Pass Press Purchase – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EFI Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue For 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Prices Offering of $135 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 735 shares. Scout Invs stated it has 0.05% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 28,953 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 797 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside State Bank And Trust reported 17 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,695 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 144,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 7,255 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 30,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 326 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 121,640 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 30,900 shares to 85,900 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 14,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Field Main National Bank accumulated 4,600 shares. 12,947 are held by Etrade Mngmt Ltd. Trust Of Vermont has 121,242 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 11,235 shares or 0.16% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 2.49M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 438,892 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma accumulated 8,341 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 55,940 shares. Motco invested in 0.64% or 75,614 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 1.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,378 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 14,617 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ducey: Nike incentive withdrawal not an order to ACA board – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 16,942 shares to 49,606 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 124,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,457 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).