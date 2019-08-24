Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Stake; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Value Rose, Lincoln Capital Upped by $407,750 Its Position

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74M shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 14,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 323,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 309,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares to 668,321 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 41,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,098 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).