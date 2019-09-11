Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Position Upped by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp; As Mc Donalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 14,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 323,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 309,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 45,354 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 47,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 2.93 million shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Management reported 1,448 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,862 shares. Natixis holds 0.8% or 666,495 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.31% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 294,100 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 570,965 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northeast Consultants accumulated 0.3% or 14,399 shares. 10 were reported by Fil Ltd. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jnba, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,672 shares. 2,250 are owned by Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 0.77% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pettyjohn Wood White reported 6,111 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 16,802 shares to 32,805 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 11,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 76,110 shares to 634,596 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 610,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS).