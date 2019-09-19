Electronics For Imaging Co (EFII) Share Value Declined While Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $421,200; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Lifted by Plancorp Llc

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 464,369 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc Co (EFII) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,495 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, down from 23,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,989 shares to 155,424 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 8,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold EFII shares while 47 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 41.70 million shares or 5.39% less from 44.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 20,979 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 232,342 shares. 5,878 were accumulated by Proshare Lc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). 13,629 are held by Metropolitan Life New York. Morgan Stanley holds 197,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 383,090 shares. First Trust LP reported 14,184 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has invested 3.48% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs reported 100,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 4,900 were reported by Arrowgrass Prns (Us) L P. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 13,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 8,122 shares. Schulhoff And Incorporated has 9,428 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 134.86 million shares stake. Swiss Bancorp owns 3.95 million shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 11,180 shares. Advisory Rech reported 3.37M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0.08% or 2.47 million shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny invested in 0.02% or 6,325 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,497 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.27% or 113,993 shares. 7.34 million are owned by Glenview Capital Ltd. Evergreen Mgmt Llc invested in 13,485 shares. 96,781 were accumulated by Castleark Management Limited Co.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,555 shares to 19,324 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,548 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).