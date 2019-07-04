Electronic Arts Usd0.01 Common Stock (EA) Valuation Declined While Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Its Stake by $1.34 Million; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 7.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.94 million, up from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 870,059 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (EA) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 13,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,196 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 55,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance” on April 21, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Record Pace For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $125.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 3.32M shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Carmignac Gestion holds 1.80 million shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. 17,444 are held by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 57,719 shares. Axa holds 255,044 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 4.21M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 102,730 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 225 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Foundry Prns holds 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 5,748 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moore Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.41% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fjarde Ap owns 93,961 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 225 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M.