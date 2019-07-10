Electronic Arts (Put) (EA) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $20.83 Million as Share Value Declined; Southeast Asset Advisors Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (EA) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 206,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 272,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $151.62. About 384,739 shares traded or 91.94% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.45M for 41.20 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 211,244 were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 18,177 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 65,031 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Whittier Tru has invested 0.11% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 7,500 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 25 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% or 714,024 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Lc has invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Conestoga Capital Limited Liability accumulated 49,512 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 289,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63,000 shares to 68,200 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 147,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 82 shares stake. Luxor Cap Group Lp reported 20,976 shares. Natixis has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 16,165 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 1.09 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 31,102 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 1.18% or 70,000 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 252,583 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 57,528 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,984 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc owns 797,388 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 58,097 shares. 450,000 were accumulated by Moore Management L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Waddell And Reed reported 4.08 million shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.