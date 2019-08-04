Electronic Arts (Put) (EA) Holder Hap Trading Has Upped Its Stake by $402,600 as Share Value Declined; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lowered Stake

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (EA) by 395.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 134,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 168,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Inc holds 20,505 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Management Pro holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 400 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt accumulated 4.98% or 293,819 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 269,902 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horseman Management stated it has 15,400 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Aurora Inv Counsel invested 1.18% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,131 shares. Adirondack Tru Company has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35 shares. 28,895 are held by Pictet National Bank & Tru. Blair William Il owns 13,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 14,808 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tru Of Vermont owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 57,165 shares to 85,135 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,247 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (DXJ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 324,942 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 424,964 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.74% or 730,130 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough And, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,341 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiera Corp holds 0.01% or 7,933 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 108,630 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,307 shares. Wallington Asset accumulated 6,226 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Com accumulated 9,634 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Financial Service Inc invested in 1.11M shares. 4,692 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 50,179 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 58,240 shares to 71,775 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Natl Mun Bd Etf Fd (MUB).