Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Reaches $95.29 After 7.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Covering Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Among 4 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 0.77% above currents $36.22 stock price. Toll Brothers had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell”. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24. See Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $32 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 675,242 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICERThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $28.08B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $101.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EA worth $1.97B more.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 358,455 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Toll Brothers Moves Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.68 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 461,007 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd reported 200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd holds 6.68 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,775 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 45,886 shares. American Gru Inc invested 0.04% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Pinnacle Associates reported 33,680 shares. 1.33M were reported by Goldman Sachs. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 234,068 shares. Condor Capital Management reported 51,583 shares. Moreover, Veritable L P has 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 240,339 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. New England Research & Mngmt owns 10,300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 90,755 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 11.72% above currents $95.29 stock price. Electronic Arts had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $106 target.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.08 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob Advisors reported 11,199 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 12,144 shares. Moreover, Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,284 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Llc. Hartford Invest Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Quadrant L P Ca invested in 7,131 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Carmignac Gestion holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.80M shares. Delta Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3,540 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 122 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 160 shares. Vision Cap Inc owns 0.76% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,902 shares. Cwm, Nebraska-based fund reported 38,668 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.