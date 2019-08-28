Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Reaches $92.54 After 8.00% Down Move; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped By $799,410 Its Innerworkings (INWK) Holding

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 713,292 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football CupThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $27.27 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $85.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EA worth $2.18B less.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Innerworkings Inc (INWK) stake by 45.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 266,470 shares as Innerworkings Inc (INWK)’s stock rose 9.25%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 858,302 shares with $3.11M value, up from 591,832 last quarter. Innerworkings Inc now has $241.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 18,041 shares traded. InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has declined 58.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INWK News: 13/03/2018 – InnerWorkings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Will Be Restating Financial Statements for Periods 2015-2017; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of InnerWorkings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 11/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against InnerWorkings, Inc; 11/05/2018 – INNERWORKINGS INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against lnnerWorkings, Inc; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by lnnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK); 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 07/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Cites Errors In Its Historical Fincl Statements; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners LLC Exits Position in InnerWorkings

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity. The insider Azar Oren B. bought $39,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold INWK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 6.64% more from 39.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Llc stated it has 662,879 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). Art Advsrs Ltd invested in 40,787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 128,164 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) for 10,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19,543 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv invested in 0% or 45,612 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 1.13M shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 537,684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 299,041 shares. Acg Wealth owns 19,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 244,125 are held by Financial Bank Of Mellon. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 30,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) for 53,026 shares. Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

More notable recent InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InnerWorkings adds two directors in Engaged Capital deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “InnerWorkings Acquires Madden Communications’ Marketing Execution Business – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InnerWorkings’ (INWK) CEO Rich Stoddart on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: InnerWorkings Rises On Upbeat Earnings; Exela Technologies Shares Plummet – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Smart Sand Inc stake by 542,450 shares to 951,129 valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) stake by 20,850 shares and now owns 136,794 shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 14,564 shares. 21,609 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited Com. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company accumulated 891,740 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Independent Franchise Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.9% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 27,243 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Franklin Res has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt accumulated 16,225 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling invested 1.42% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Invesco Limited holds 0.2% or 5.80 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 3,429 shares. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 165 shares. California-based Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kbc Nv holds 0.03% or 34,272 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.27 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 15.04% above currents $92.54 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”.