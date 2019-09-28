Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Microvision Has 1.38 Sentiment

Microvision Inc (MVIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 18 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold positions in Microvision Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 22.54 million shares, down from 22.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Microvision Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 21.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. EA’s profit would be $185.67 million giving it 37.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Electronic Arts Inc.’s analysts see -342.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 14.85% above currents $95.67 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.20 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5895. About 134,767 shares traded. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) has declined 30.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MVIS News: 09/05/2018 – MicroVision 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement with a Leading Technology Company; 19/04/2018 – DJ MicroVision Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MVIS); 26/04/2018 – MicroVision Ships Samples of Next Generation of High-Resolution MEMS Scanner; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement With a Leading Technology Co; 10/04/2018 MicroVision Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 34 Days; 03/05/2018 – MicroVision Delivers LiDAR Sensing Samples with New Time-of-Flight ASICS; 09/05/2018 – MICROVISION – AGREEMENT GRANTS A EXCLUSIVE, FIVE-YEAR LICENSE TO DISPLAY-ONLY TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – MICROVISION – ENTERED INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ALLOW LICENSEE TO USE CO’S DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY TO MANUFACTURE & SELL DISPLAY-ONLY ENGINES

Analysts await MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to report earnings on October, 24. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by MicroVision, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.77 million. The Company’s PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers.