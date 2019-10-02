Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Coeur Mining Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 21.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. EA’s profit would be $185.66 million giving it 37.01 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Electronic Arts Inc.’s analysts see -342.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.61% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 1.67M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 77 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 54 reduced and sold holdings in Coeur Mining Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 142.88 million shares, up from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Coeur Mining Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 27 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 17.82% above currents $93.26 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 22. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.48 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Amp Capital owns 179,409 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 74,546 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 71,241 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 13,000 are owned by Schwartz Inv Counsel. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Crystal Rock Mgmt holds 31,510 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dsc L P holds 2,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 3.40M shares stake. Manchester Management Lc reported 2,120 shares stake. Rech And Mngmt Communication reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,579 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Axa accumulated 257,351 shares. Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 173,084 shares.

Qcm Cayman Ltd. holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. for 19,085 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 812,793 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sloane Robinson Llp has 0.8% invested in the company for 362,000 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.48% in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 145,225 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Coeur Mining, Lannett, and McDermott International Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Coeur Mining Climbed 19% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.