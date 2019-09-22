Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Electronic Arts Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.29% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Electronic Arts Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts Inc. 0.00% 19.20% 11.80% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Electronic Arts Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts Inc. N/A 95 27.80 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Electronic Arts Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts Inc. 0 5 4 2.44 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 4.43 2.63

With average price target of $108.89, Electronic Arts Inc. has a potential upside of 10.32%. The potential upside of the peers is 93.08%. Based on the data given earlier, Electronic Arts Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Electronic Arts Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electronic Arts Inc. 3.03% -8.32% -2.49% 3.66% -26.71% 17.22% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Electronic Arts Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Electronic Arts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Electronic Arts Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Electronic Arts Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Electronic Arts Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Arts Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Electronic Arts Inc.’s peers are 3.82% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Electronic Arts Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.