Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; STAN LEE MEDIA (HULK) Shorts Lowered By 4.08%

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 21.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. EA’s profit would be $185.66M giving it 38.60 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Electronic Arts Inc.’s analysts see -342.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.27. About 300,437 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 12.96% above currents $97.27 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.67 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.