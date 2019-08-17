Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined While Focused Wealth Management Cut Position; Gateway Advisory Holding in Aes (AES) Has Cut by $380,592 as Shares Declined

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.01 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 195,475 shares to 195,480 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

