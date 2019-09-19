Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined While Putnam Investments Has Boosted by $1.71 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Guild Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $409,640

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 16,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 203,384 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60M, up from 186,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.44. About 1.01 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group accumulated 8.47M shares. Winslow Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgecreek Invest stated it has 6,025 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv, Michigan-based fund reported 8,326 shares. United American Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 163,344 shares. Mrj stated it has 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Cap holds 0.69% or 9,346 shares in its portfolio. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,500 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 2.31% or 26,258 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 64,106 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 458,173 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Investment Lc reported 104,825 shares. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 2.93M shares or 5.23% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc holds 127,556 shares or 6.51% of its portfolio.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 496 shares to 844 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

