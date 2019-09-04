Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined While National Investment Services Has Raised Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Increased by Golub Group Llc

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 17.22 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Group Incorporated Ltd has 372,600 shares. 199,766 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.37% or 31,510 shares. First Republic Invest Management invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 269,902 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Martin Currie Ltd owns 0.25% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,889 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 21,651 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company holds 2,984 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Allen Inv Management Limited owns 2,446 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Coastline holds 15,215 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 13,324 shares. Kepos Capital Lp owns 0.15% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,137 shares. Pictet Fincl Bank Trust holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 28,895 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,485 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has 3.26M shares. Sei Invests Co invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 39,395 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 90,114 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Assets Inc has 23.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,832 shares. Murphy Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,579 shares. Signature Invest Lc holds 0.02% or 4,658 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Co invested in 2.63 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 4.44 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 115,400 shares.