Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined While Kerrisdale Advisers Boosted by $27.37 Million Its Holding; Bluefin Trading Upped Its Stake in Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) by $929,000 as Share Value Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 454.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 464,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 566,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 430,470 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 66,468 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 45,129 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1.49M shares or 0.69% of the stock. 10,918 are held by Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated. 190,261 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Moreover, Cibc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 51,510 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 110 shares. Hl Financial Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,653 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 92,245 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 454,536 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,016 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated reported 129 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 14,705 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 45,397 shares. Argent Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). P2 Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 1.85% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 830,000 shares. Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.24% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Invesco accumulated 26,313 shares. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 9,000 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 0.08% or 288,943 shares in its portfolio. Cap Returns Mngmt reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Martin And Commerce Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 34,251 shares. 29,327 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 649,188 shares. 19,962 are owned by Globeflex L P. Ameritas owns 983 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75M worth of stock or 93,742 shares. AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of stock.

