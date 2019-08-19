Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined While Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Its Holding; Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 48.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.53M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 586,710 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 20,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 45,686 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 25,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 145,028 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sol Cap reported 65,550 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. First Foundation accumulated 15,523 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 0.01% or 724 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Blume Cap Mgmt accumulated 700 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 10,143 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 6,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 14,525 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns holds 25,000 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Clearbridge Invs Llc invested in 0% or 200 shares.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Group, LLC declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 20,075 shares to 700 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,044 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.05% or 625,709 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Finemark State Bank & Tru invested in 2,216 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Suntrust Banks accumulated 83,327 shares. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 42,741 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,719 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associates Lc holds 0.89% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 34,122 shares. Epoch Prtn stated it has 0.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barton Mgmt accumulated 4.98% or 293,819 shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Security National invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy and Keep Electronic Arts Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Electronic Arts and NFL Announce EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Championship Series – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Electronic Arts: Epic Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.