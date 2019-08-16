Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Broderick Brian C Cut Its Position by $901,680

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 912,241 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 3.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,565 shares to 39,504 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 16,841 shares. Conning Inc reported 178,002 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has 537,984 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Financial owns 38,182 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Rdl holds 6,150 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 24,517 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 4.92% stake. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited owns 19,157 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 457,501 are owned by Covington Capital. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.21% or 75,280 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paradigm Advsr Llc holds 0.69% or 22,478 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.