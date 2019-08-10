Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Skytop Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik Co Ltd Llc has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,536 shares. The Georgia-based First City Capital Mngmt has invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Premier Asset Ltd accumulated 6,139 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 133,484 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners reported 9,029 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications reported 5.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Grp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,394 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated holds 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,556 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 16,022 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lone Pine Capital Llc owns 9.04M shares. Coatue Ltd holds 5.32% or 4.08 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,040 shares to 44,205 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,739 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,344 shares. Hood River Cap Management Lc holds 5,692 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And holds 9,745 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 250,395 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 346,269 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 111,288 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 5.80 million were reported by Invesco Limited. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Accuvest Advisors holds 11,199 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,515 shares. 1.75 million are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Com owns 35,403 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.