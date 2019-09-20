Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Held by Tdam Usa Inc; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raised Position

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 50,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 47,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.07. About 1.86 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 377.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.09M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 1.17M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 220,201 shares to 392,299 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 341,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,820 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,500 shares to 1,343 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,868 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

