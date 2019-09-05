Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Held by Integre Asset Management Llc; Imax (IMAX) Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Lowered Its Position

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 200,591 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 3.44M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial invested in 220,293 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dupont Corporation has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 20,044 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited owns 2,839 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 190,261 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability owns 372,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 0% or 6,300 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 341,119 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Verition Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 2,284 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding accumulated 90 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,203 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts (EA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy and Keep Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.