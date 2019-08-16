Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Has Boosted by Jacobs & Co; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder West Coast Financial Has Raised Stake by $785,811 as Stock Price Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 20,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 177,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 157,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 17.34M shares traded or 80.12% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.67M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Materials Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Applied Materials Rose 16.1% in June – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

