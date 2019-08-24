Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined While Meritage Group LP Has Raised by $136.10 Million Its Position; Cognios Capital Trimmed Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) Stake as Valuation Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 8,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 53,112 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 61,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $740.30 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gp reported 2.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Churchill Corporation owns 158,855 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability reported 11,047 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 1,208 shares. Marietta Investment Lc accumulated 2.66% or 117,361 shares. B T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 22,400 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 563 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 3.83 million shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Co De owns 39,820 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 252 shares. Hendley & reported 1.86% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 211,600 shares. Jnba Advsr has 115 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M) by 26,792 shares to 93,052 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670 by 6,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Company has 375,832 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.64% or 7,674 shares. Sandler Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 78,750 shares. 5.80 million are held by Invesco Ltd. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 190,261 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 17.68 million shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Co has 34,122 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.09% or 908,076 shares. Ems Capital Lp holds 273,440 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sirios Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,193 shares.