Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined While Jag Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $12.92 Million; Umb Bank N A Has Upped Position in Schwab Charles (SCHW) as Stock Value Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 622.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 148,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, up from 20,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10M shares traded or 148.50% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 8.78 million shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $115,250 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 51,208 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $357.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,177 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 21,249 shares. Franklin Res holds 7.16M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Broad Run Invest Management Ltd has invested 6.61% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,430 shares. Nottingham Advisors reported 8,810 shares stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 171,174 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Company has 93,142 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.53 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 22,542 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd reported 1.61% stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.33% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 3,751 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 32,192 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 28,996 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schwab Further Expands Commission-Free ETF Roster – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab adds more ETFs to commission-free program – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab loses two bulls (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,318 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts, USANA Health Sciences, and Broadcom Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fortnite Isnâ€™t the Only Thing Killing EA Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Core game franchises propel Electronic Arts revenue beat – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts: Epic Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M. On Friday, February 1 Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1,250 shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million.