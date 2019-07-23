Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined While Barton Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $753,360

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 6.15 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 2.24 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Adds 2 More Teams in Call of Duty Esports League – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,170.23. – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why McEwen Mining, MeiraGTx Holdings, and Electronic Arts Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 47,885 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability invested in 1,091 shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 90 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Ltd. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brown Advisory holds 1.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4.20 million shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 198 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 38,000 shares. First Mercantile owns 2,037 shares. Alps Advsrs has 4,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 102,730 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0.03% stake. Covington Management has 35,385 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd invested in 3,249 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,187 shares to 154,863 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).