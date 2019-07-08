Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 32.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73B, down from 36.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 11.95M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 55,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.23 million, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 3.37 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 269,902 were reported by Vontobel Asset Mgmt. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp holds 23,435 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bamco New York accumulated 117,324 shares. Citigroup holds 908,076 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,561 shares. 22,314 are held by Stephens Ar. Stanley accumulated 53,765 shares. Fdx Inc has 7,608 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 311,284 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,689 shares. 83,641 are owned by Us National Bank & Trust De. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Int Group holds 131,535 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25M shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $410.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 1.44 million shares. Cibc Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Street reported 106.45M shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt reported 237 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,614 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability reported 183,915 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 100,300 were reported by Prospector Limited Liability Company. Brinker holds 129,130 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.38M shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 3,734 shares. Altavista Wealth owns 8,280 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability reported 4,089 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advsrs Lc invested in 1.27% or 77,201 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 1.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12.76M shares. Altfest L J & Com holds 3,812 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 269,004 shares to 270,954 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 102,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).