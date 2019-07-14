Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Position by $439,855 as Shares Declined; Stelliam Investment Management LP Holds Position in Jetblue Awys (JBLU)

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 385,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 592,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.01 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES ONGOING STRENGTH IN DEMAND, CLOSE-IN PRICING; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX BOOSTED TMUS, NXPI, JBLU IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS STILL CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR E190, A321-LR PLANES; 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS ITS CANCELED 460 FLIGHTS TODAY ON WINTER STORM; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches ‘GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Grows Again in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood with Start Date Set for New Grand Cayman Service

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 1.33M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Garrison Bradford And Incorporated accumulated 97,500 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru owns 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 1,289 shares. Sound Shore Incorporated Ct holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 13,500 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 126,953 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc accumulated 134,683 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.35 million shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 524,521 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 32,860 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Snow Cap Mngmt LP has 2.26M shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Hightower Lc holds 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 24,926 shares.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why JetBlue Was Up 12% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Free Wi-Fi May Be Coming to Your Delta Flight – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 382,489 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 2,294 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 17.68 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Everence Incorporated reported 5,977 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 278,020 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 4,406 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 346,269 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 763,519 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com invested in 0.01% or 2,914 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 342,756 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 297,316 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv holds 4,790 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M. The insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Simple Ways for Young Investors to Invest Their First $1,000 – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Video Game Stocks Breaking Out – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-EA, Bristol-Myers, Seadrill, Caesars Entertainment – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why McEwen Mining, MeiraGTx Holdings, and Electronic Arts Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Electronic Arts’ Console Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” with publication date: June 20, 2019.