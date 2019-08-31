Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Stake by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 25,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 454,536 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.19M, down from 480,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 6.66 million shares traded or 54.34% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 27,709 shares to 362,283 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Financial Bank Communications reported 154 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 53,341 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. 74,110 were accumulated by Alphaone Investment Ser Ltd. Mariner Limited owns 7,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,225 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 2,000 shares. 41 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 43,018 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp owns 190,250 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Lp stated it has 756,282 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Blair William Com Il reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd holds 5,748 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 1.21M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Skba Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Calamos Advisors Limited Company owns 144,930 shares. 108,945 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 4.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Art Advisors Ltd Company reported 69,300 shares. Ironsides Asset stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 34,410 were reported by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Rampart Mngmt holds 0.13% or 23,728 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl invested 0.3% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 33,092 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Edgemoor Investment Advisors invested in 6,858 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jennison Llc reported 1.98 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $768.14 million for 11.68 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Prominent shopping center under new ownership – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.