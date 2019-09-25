Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position; Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $632,995

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.61. About 881,330 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $239.68. About 750,166 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Bp Public Ltd has 15,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.36% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 108,240 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 76,237 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.09M shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tru Invest Advsrs holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,415 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alps Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,941 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Manchester Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1,011 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Asset stated it has 19,071 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,800 shares. Westfield Cap Management Lp reported 238,505 shares.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05 million for 19.91 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 74,546 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Lc reported 0.39% stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 12,041 shares. 60,453 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Natixis Advisors L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 385,698 shares. Tortoise Invest Llc holds 82 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.24% or 127,035 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division stated it has 42,201 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cibc has 0.26% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 328,305 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 71,006 shares. Clal Insur Enterprise has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 1.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.65 million for 38.34 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.