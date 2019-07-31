Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder M&T Bank Trimmed Its Holding by $420,766 as Market Value Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increased Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $2.22 Million

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 4,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 24,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 4.52M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Two Sigma Limited Liability has 9,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,062 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.08% or 15,299 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James holds 0.01% or 82,947 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 48,617 shares. Hartford Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Quantres Asset Limited accumulated 0.21% or 2,900 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 11,486 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 57,254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 12,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 183,610 shares to 183,630 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,000 shares. 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.