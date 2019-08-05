Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Increased Holding; Capital Planning Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 16.27M shares traded or 23.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 3.96M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny reported 117,324 shares. Maplelane Lc holds 250,001 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 526,921 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,091 shares. Security National Commerce invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 13,324 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 13,569 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 18,036 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Srs Investment Ltd Liability Company invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally Fin stated it has 35,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 190,261 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 252,583 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 50,244 shares. 1.16M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 43,256 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc owns 36,336 shares. Avenir owns 153,395 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.13% or 51,791 shares. Park Corp Oh invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citizens Northern Corp holds 29,870 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,128 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Pzena Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Assetmark accumulated 5,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.35% or 88,654 shares. Korea Investment reported 1.97 million shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.15% or 185,664 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 7.89M shares.

