Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding by $27.37 Million; As Brunswick (BC) Market Value Declined, Polar Securities Has Increased Stake by $11.67 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 233,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 583,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 500,715 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 1.61M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 79,400 shares to 363,659 shares, valued at $30.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 186,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,328 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “wrap: Crescent, Alcentra, Verizon, Boxwood, Dunes Point, TPG, Riverside | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 722,033 shares. 27,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Fund Sa owns 91,890 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 49,400 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.36 million shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 114,751 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 11,343 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 804,112 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 44,141 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 227,088 shares. 322 are held by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc accumulated 14,897 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,879 shares.