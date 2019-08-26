Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 10,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 144,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, down from 154,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.50M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO

