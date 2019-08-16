Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Decreased Position; Green Valley Investors Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $40.68 Million; Market Value Declined

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.54. About 1.23M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,896 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 23,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.69 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Rebound After Dramatic Stock Rout – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electronic Arts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EA claims franchise-best digital launch for new ‘Madden’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,901 shares. 7,608 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr Incorporated. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 20,954 shares. Macquarie Group holds 76,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,346 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,460 shares. Asset One Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 16,588 were accumulated by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Geode Limited Company stated it has 3.82 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 12,144 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisor Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mariner Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,314 shares to 117,649 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,511 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Opdivo & Eliquis Drive Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Bioworld.com and their article: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.