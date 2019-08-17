Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Has Lifted Its Position by $1.99 Million; Walmart (WMT) Holder Nuance Investments Trimmed Position by $11.18 Million

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 301.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 26,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 6,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 115,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 7,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 123,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52 million shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 78,459 shares to 325,696 shares, valued at $70.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 89,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

